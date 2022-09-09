SAN DIEGO — Officials are responding to a small plane that crash-landed into the San Diego Bay Friday afternoon near North Island.

Video first streamed on San Diego Web Cam’s YouTube channel showed the aircraft had landed between a stretch of rocks and the bay.

According to FlightAware.com, the aircraft took off from Halsey Field at 12:22 p.m. and made several “figure 8” movements before heading back towards the airfield and eventually landing at 1:17 p.m. in the San Diego Bay.

The aircraft is a Learjet 35 and is operated by Fast Air Ltda.

It is unknown how many people were inside of the plane at the time of the crash landing and if there are any injuries.

No other information was made immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.