3 more county residents die from coronavirus, health officials say

SAN DIEGO — During a Friday afternoon news conference, San Diego County health officials said three additional county residents have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the death toll of county residents to six.

The deaths reported Friday included a man in his mid-50s and a man in his early 80s, according to County Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten.

A 25-year-old pharmacy technician also died after contracting coronavirus and was in self-quarantine at the time of his death, according to a news release from the Riverside University Health System. The 25-year-old man was a San Diego County resident but was in Riverside County at the time of his death, Wooten said.

Additionally, an 86-year-old man who was a passenger on the Grand Princess cruise ship and was in federal quarantine at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar died at a San Diego-area hospital Friday, county health officials say. He was not a San Diego County resident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.