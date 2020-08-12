Officials offer $4K for info on murder of pot shop security guard

Sheriff’s department investigators outside an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley on June 3, the morning after a security guard was murdered outside the shop.

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday announced a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection with a shooting outside a Spring Valley marijuana dispensary that killed a 59-year-old security guard in early June.

Deputies responded around 11:05 p.m. on June 2 to the dispensary at 8721 Troy St., just east of state Route 125, and found Kenneth Love II mortally wounded, sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Love, a security guard at the dispensary, was pronounced dead at the scene, Seiver said.

Several men were seen fleeing the area after the shooting, but no suspect descriptions have been released.

The victim’s family is offering a $3,000 reward, and San Diego County Crime Stoppers added in $1,000, for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call sheriff’s Homicide Detective April Gaines at 858-285-6330 or via email at april.gaines@sdsheriff.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and can also contact Crime Stoppers at 619-531-150 or online at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.