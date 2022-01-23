Officials name suspect in caught-on-video burglary, vandalism spree

A mugshot of 33-year-old Cory Miracle was shared by the Poway station of San Diego County Sheriff’s Department after he was identified as the suspect in a bizarre caught-on-video burglary and vandalism spree. (Photo: SDSO/Dan Jestand)

POWAY, Calif. — Officials in Poway have identified the man suspected in a bizarre burglary and vandalism spree that was partially caught on surveillance video this week.

Cory Miracle, 33, is suspected of the “hot prowl” residential burglary and of spray-painting a series of cars along Somerset Road on Jan. 20, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday. He is known to police and “based on his history he may be armed with a knife,” authorities said.

The sheriff’s Poway station urged anyone who sees Miracle or knows where he is to call 911.

Dan Jestand shared startling surveillance video with FOX 5 Thursday that showed a man rifling through belongings in his family’s home while they slept. Jestand said the man burglarized his house some time between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m., ultimately leaving with several bags of soccer gear.

Nearby, three cars were vandalized and another was broken into, neighbors said. Vulgarities and other scribblings were left in spray paint on the vehicles. Now investigators have identified Miracle as the suspect in all of the crimes.

Anyone with information on the case can also contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.