ENCINITAS, Calif. – Officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department are looking for suspects after an armed robbery in Encinitas.

Just after midnight on Sunday, deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of South Vulcan Street and East E Street for reports of an armed robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies were told that four men in ski masks approached a group on the street and threatened the men and women with a firearm and knives. The unknown suspects got away with jewelry and cash, deputies said.

The four men were described as Hispanic males in their mid-20s. One of the men was said to have been wearing a white collared or flannel shirt with long Dickies shorts. The other three men were wearing dark shirts and long Dickies shorts.

The suspects fled the scene in an older black sedan, headed north on South Vulcan Street.

Officials say no one was injured during this incident. The matter remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at 760-966-3500.