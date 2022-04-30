SAN DIEGO — Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an inmate who recently walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego.

The situation began on Friday, April 29, when Jonah Ledesma left the facility in Kearny Mesa around 8:30 p.m. without authorization, officials said.

Agents with CDCR were dispatched immediately to the scene and continue to search for the man at this time.

Ledesma is described as five feet seven inches tall, roughly 157 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. The man was last seen wearing black pants, no shirt and no shoes.

Officials say that Ledesma is currently serving a 13-year sentence for second-degree robbery with the use of a firearm. The 24-year-old has been housed by MCRP since December 2021 and is scheduled to be up for parole in July 2023.

Anyone who sees Ledesma or knows his whereabouts is encouraged to reach out to law enforcement.