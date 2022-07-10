SAN DIEGO – Officials with the United States Navy are investigating after discovering a sailor aboard the USS Carl Vinson dead.

According to LCDR Christina M. Gibson, a sailor aboard the San Diego stationed ship was found unresponsive Saturday morning while at the Naval Air Station on North Island.

Gibson said that the Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department responded to the call and attempted to provide life-saving measures, but ultimately, the sailor was pronounced dead.

At this time, officials do not believe the death is suspicious and say that there are no obvious signs of suicide or foul play.

The identity of the sailor will be released to the public after their family has been notified.

The matter remains under investigation by officials with the United States Navy.

Check back for updates on this developing story.