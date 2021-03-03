Officials identify sailor killed in military convoy pileup

SAN DIEGO — The medical examiner’s office has identified the 26-year-old sailor killed this week when his vehicle was smashed between two others in a military convoy pileup.

Aaron Michael Fish was an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy stationed in Oxnard and had been driving one of the five military vehicles involved in the chain-reaction pileup, which left five other service members hurt, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash happened on Interstate 5 near San Onofre State Beach just before 7 a.m. Tuesday.

“The convoy was headed southbound on the I-5 freeway near the Oceanside area, when a vehicle stopped suddenly in front of the lead convoy vehicle,” the medical examiner’s report reads. “This caused a chain reaction of rear-ending collisions with (Fish’s) vehicle between two other military vehicles.”

Fish died at the scene. Another sailor in his early 20s has severe injuries and four other service members, two women and two men in their early 20s, suffered minor injuries, CHP said.

The surviving victims were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment.

First responders and personnel from CHP’s Oceanside area, Camp Pendleton Fire Department, United States Marine Corps Camp Pendleton Provost Marshal’s Office and the United States Marine Corps Criminal Investigation Division responded to the scene.

The Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 5 released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the crash.

“We mourn the loss of our shipmate, our thoughts and prayers are with the sailor’s family, friends, and coworkers during this difficult time. NMCB-5 is supporting all the service members’ family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief,” the statement said.

Grief counseling and support services will be available through the Navy. Fish’s identity had originally been withheld until family could be notified, the statement said.

The crash is under investigation and CHP is asking anyone with information to contact their Oceanside office at 760-643-3400.