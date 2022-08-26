SAN MARCOS, Calif. — Officials have identified the man whose body was found on the side of a street in rural North County this week.

Deputies discovered 27-year-old Martin Armenta wrapped in some kind of undisclosed material around 7 a.m. Thursday in an unincorporated area between San Marcos and Escondido, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in an update Friday.

Someone called in to report the body off Harmony Grove Road north of Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve, but little more about the disturbing discovery has been shared publicly.

Armenta’s cause of death was not immediately clear, but officials said “at this time, there are no signs of trauma.”

“The family has been notified of Armenta’s death,” authorities wrote in a news release. “The circumstances of this incident are still under investigation.”

Officials asked anyone with information about the man’s death to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330. After hours, tipsters can call the sheriff’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200. And you can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Editor’s note: The video at the top of this story is from a report previous to the man’s identification.