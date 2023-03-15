SAN DIEGO — Three of the eight people who died after two suspected smuggling boats overturned near Black’s Beach on Sunday have been identified by authorities.

According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, Eloy Hernandez-Baltazar, 48; Yecenia Lazcano-Soriano, 22; and Guillermo Suarez Gonzalez, 23 were three of the individuals killed while attempting to travel from Mexico to the U.S. on panga boats.

The cause of death for all three victims was noted as drowning.

The boats capsized in the early morning hours, prompting calls to 911. The San Diego Police Department and San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Lifeguards responded to the incident.

The medical examiner’s office said lifeguards pulled victims from the ocean and pronounced them dead at the scene on Black’s Beach.

Meanwhile, seven of the eight people who died were presumed to be Mexican citizens, officials with the Consulate General of Mexico confirmed Monday.

Anyone who wishes to obtain information on missing relatives can make a call to the Consulate’s emergency line: at +1 619-843-6399, email proteccion@consulmexsd.org, or contact the Center for Information and Attention to Mexicans (CIAM by its acronym in Spanish) in the U.S.: +1 520-623-7874.

Officials say they are working with the consulate to identify and notify the families of all the deceased individuals.