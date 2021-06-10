Officials ID wrong-way driver from deadly crash with detectives

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have identified a 58-year-old woman from Ramona as the driver behind the wheel of a car that crashed head-on into the vehicle of two San Diego detectives last week, killing all three people.

Sandra Daniels, 58, was the “driver and sole occupant of a Honda Civic traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Interstate 5” on the morning of June 4, according to a San Diego County Medical Examiner’s report.

Daniels was pronounced dead at the scene, as were Jamie Huntley-Park and Ryan Park, married detectives in their early 30s who had been driving through San Ysidro together on their days off to follow up on a tip for one of Jamie’s cases, according to the chief of police.

Authorities have not yet said what they believe caused Daniels to drive on the wrong side of the freeway.

FOX 5 has reached out to Daniels’ family for more information on her life and the day of the crash.

In the days since the detectives’ deaths, memorials and processions have honored their legacies and flags have flown at half-staff over the state Capitol in Sacramento.

A memorial service at Maranatha Chapel in San Diego is scheduled for the couple on Tuesday, June 15, SDPD told FOX 5, but it has not yet been determined whether it will be open to media or the public.