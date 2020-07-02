Officials ID man found dead at bottom of La Jolla cliff

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 64-year-old man found dead last weekend at the foot of a sea bluff at La Jolla Shores Beach.

A passersby spotted the body of La Jolla resident David Bourne on an outcropping of rocks under a roughly 75-foot-tall ocean-front cliff off the 1300 block of Coast Walk about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bourne’s death was ruled an accident.

News reports from Sunday previously identified the body as that of a woman.