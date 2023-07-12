SAN DIEGO — The heat is here and it’s not expected to ease for at least another week.

“This heat wave is going to bring the hottest day of the year and that will be from the coast all the way to the desert,” said Alex Tardy from the National Weather Service.

Fire crews across the county are also watching the temperatures closely and Cal Fire is warning of extreme fire danger conditions.

“All of our resources are in county, we don’t have any strike teams out of county, so we are ready for the heat are ready for something if it happens,” said Capt. Brent Pascua from Cal Fire.

The unusual wet winter having created a super bloom of vegetation, but now that healthy greenery is dead and ready to burn.

“The weeds, the flowers, the vegetation — it’s all dried and cured, so the combination of the heat and the drying and the low humidity will be elevated fire danger really of everyone,” said Tardy.

Fire rescuers are now warning people about clearing their homes and under this heat wave clearing brush should be very cautions.

“If you are clearing brush, do it early, before 10 a.m., before the heat of the day. As the week comes, it gets dryer and hotter. I would say hold off on clearing that brush,” said Capt. Pascua.

The heat is expected to drop next by next week.