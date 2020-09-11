Officials consider placing convicted child molester in Jacumba Hot Springs

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19-year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. (San Diego Sexual Assault Felony Enforcement Task Force)

JACUMBA HOT SPRINGS, Calif. — A hearing will be held Oct. 26 regarding the proposed placement of a convicted sex offender in Jacumba Hot Springs.

Joseph Bocklett, 75, was convicted of three sexual offenses over a 19-year period involving victims between the ages of 4 and 9, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office. He was last sentenced in 2000 to a 17-year prison term and later civilly committed to Coalinga State Hospital to undergo treatment. He remains housed at the hospital.

Bocklett is classified as a Sexually Violent Predator, a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them a danger to the public.

On Sept. 8, the Department of State Hospitals proposed placing Bocklett at 45612 Old Highway 80, Jacumba Hot Springs, CA. 91934. Selection of the proposed placement location is the sole responsibility of DSH and the San Diego County Superior Court. The public is permitted to comment on the proposed location before it is finalized.

Jacumba Hot Springs is an unincorporated community in the southeastern area of San Diego County. Per the United States Census, the population of Jacumba Hot Springs, formerly known as Jacumba, was 561 in 2010 while the neighboring community of Boulevard had a population of 315 during the same time period.

The property where Bocklett may be housed is located within the San Diego Sheriff Department’s jurisdiction and the area is patrolled by deputies assigned to the Boulevard/Jacumba Sheriff’s Office. This facility is staffed by resident deputies who live and work in the area.

With the court hearing scheduled for Oct. 26, the SAFE Task Force will be accepting public comments about the proposed placement to be included in the formal response to the court.

Public comments will be accepted between the dates of Sept. 9 and Sept. 23 then forwarded to DSH and the San Diego Superior Court before the hearing. Public comments may also be accepted at the hearing.

You can submit comments in several ways:

Email: sdsafe@sdsheriff.org

Telephone: (858) 495-3619

Mail: SVP Release/SAFE Task Force

9425 Chesapeake Drive

San Diego, CA 92123