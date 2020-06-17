Officials confirm child was scratched by mountain lion, issue warnings

POWAY, Calif. – A 4-year-old child is recovering after being scratched by a mountain lion last week at the Blue Sky Ecological Reserve in Poway.

The child suffered minor injuries to their back and leg Friday after being attacked while he was walking in the reserve with family members, authorities said. Officials from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said the mountain lion was located and killed several hours after the attack, citing public safety concerns.

Tim Daly, a public information officer for the department, said the mountain lion was a 2-year-old female weighing about 70 pounds. CDFW officials used DNA testing to link the animal to the attack, Daly said.

The reserve reopened Saturday after it closed Friday following the incident.

CDFW is advising residents to take extra steps to be safe when outdoors in the state. The department recommends residents not hike, bike or jog alone, avoid hiking in times when mountain lions are most active such as dawn and dusk, keep children and small animals close to larger adults and to never approach a mountain lion.