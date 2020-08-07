Official: California fixed glitch that backlogged COVID data

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JULY 31: Mend Urgent Care workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) perform drive-up COVID-19 testing at Central City Value High School on July 31, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The coronavirus pandemic spread quickly throughout the state as California now leads the nation in number of cases. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A top California health official says a technical glitch that caused a lag in collecting coronavirus test information has been fixed, but it could take up to 48 hours to get the data updated.

Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly says up to 300,000 records might have been backlogged — but not all of them are coronavirus cases and some may be duplicates.

Ghaly says the problem began with a computer server outage in late July.

Despite the lag in numbers, Ghaly said officials believe overall COVID-19 trends remain consistent.