Officers, surfer try to save man found floating off coast

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Officers and a surfer tried to save a man who was found floating off the coast of Oceanside Wednesday, but he was pronounced dead on the beach.

Police first got calls about a body floating in the surf off Harbor Beach around 6:30 a.m., Oceanside Police Department said. Officers reached the beach and found the caller with the man on the sand near Lifeguard Tower 14. A surfer who was a registered nurse helped police with CPR until the fire department could arrive.

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities referred to the case as a “possible drowning” but said further details needed to be uncovered.

“The exact cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiners Office,” OPD wrote in a news release. Police said they death was considered suspicious.