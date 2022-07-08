SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer opened fire on a suspect Thursday in the Bay Terraces neighborhood, but no injuries were reported, police said.

Details on the incident were limited, but officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to a call of an alleged rape at the Meadowbrook Apartments in the 300 block of Meadowbrook Drive, which sits to the west of state Route 54. Police rushed in and an altercation ensued, after which officers chased the man to the area of Brookhaven Road and South Meadowbrook Drive.

At least one officer shot at the man, though no one was hit, San Diego police Lt. Chris Steffen said.

“Fortunately, those rounds did not hit the suspect,” Steffen said. “However, the suspect did flee. There was a struggle and I believe at that point a Taser was involved.”

The suspect then was arrested without incident, according to Steffen. His name was not publicly disclosed.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting in accordance with new protocols announced this year that local law enforcement agencies will not investigate their own police shootings or in-custody deaths.

As of late Thursday, detectives were looking to get statements from witnesses and involved officers, Steffen said.

No further details were immediately available.