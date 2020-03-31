Officers investigate death of dog found on vacant North Park property

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego Humane Society law enforcement officers Tuesday were investigating the death of a dog that was found at a vacant property in the North Park neighborhood last week.

The black and white dog, a female Australian cattle mix that was about 1-and-a-half years old, was found dead under suspicious circumstances around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 4700 block of Oregon Street, according to the SD Humane Society.

“Because this is an open investigation, we cannot discuss details, but we take reports like this very seriously,” said Humane Law Enforcement Chief Bill Ganley. “We rely on community information to help our investigations. It’s the only way we’re able to collect enough evidence to bring animal abusers to justice.”

Anyone with information about the dog’s death is asked to call the SD Humane Society at 619-299-7012 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. People can also submit info at sdcrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.