6 officers hurt after attack by inmates at Donovan prison

SAN DIEGO — Six correctional officers and at least two inmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility are being treated Sunday after a reported attack on prison guards.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said 20 inmates were in a recreation yard Sunday around 3:55 p.m. when inmates began attacking six correctional officers.

The department said the inmates ignored officers’ commands to stop and less-lethal measures failed to halt them. That’s when a correctional officer fired a warning shot, which the department said ended the attack. No one was hit.

Right now, officials say they don’t know how many inmates participated in the attack.

Medical staff began treating officers and inmates at the prison. Six officers had injuries that included stab wounds, lacerations and possible broken bones. They were taken to an area hospital for care.

The department said two inmates were also taken to outside hospitals for treatment. Other inmates involved were taken to the prison’s medical facility for care.

Officers found several weapons after the attack, according to officials. They are not releasing the names of those suspected to be involved, citing the ongoing investigation. The department said those responsible for the attack on the guards could face charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.

The Investigative Services Unit at the prison will lead the investigation and inmates involved will be rehoused as appropriate, including being placed in the Administrative Segregation Unit, officials said.

Movement will be limited at the prison to help the investigation and the Office of the Inspector General was notified.

The Office of the Inspector General, which oversees the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said they got word that inmates attacked an officer at the prison.

The department said it has staff on scene as of 5:30 p.m. to monitor the investigation.

Several officers were transported to an outside hospital for medical treatment. Several inmates are also receiving medical treatment resulting from the incident. — Office of the Inspector General (@CaliforniaOIG) August 17, 2020