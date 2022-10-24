Police investigate after an armed man was killed by officers on Oct. 18, 2022 in the Mountainview neighborhood. (KSWB)

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department has identified the officers involved in an Oct. 18 shooting of an armed man in the Mountain View neighborhood as Officers Freddy Alexander Najera-Arredondo and Justin Morrison.

The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Derrick Weatherspoon, was fatally shot by police around 5:30 p.m. near 1100 43rd Street. Police released bodycam footage of the incident on Oct. 21.

Officers Najera-Arredondo and Morrison have each been employed with the SDPD for three years and are currently assigned to SDPD’s Southeastern Patrol Station.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the officers in this case are currently on administrative assignment until they are cleared to return to full duty, which they say is protocol for all officer-involved shootings.

No officers were injured in the incident

An investigation is ongoing and a review by the county District Attorney’s Office is expected to determine if the officers bear any criminal liability for their actions.