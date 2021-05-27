Officers chase wrong-way driver on South Bay freeways

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Officers chased a felony warrant suspect through parts of San Diego and the South Bay Thursday afternoon, with the driver heading the wrong way on the freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.

At the beginning of the chase, which was reported some time after noon, the driver was headed south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 805 near Home Avenue, a CHP incident log shows. Calls to 911 from passing drivers continued as the suspect kept going south in the wrong lanes, at high speeds according to the people calling in.

The driver transferred at one point to Interstate 5, once again driving south in northbound lanes through Chula Vista, according to CHP.

By 1 p.m., officers had tracked the driver through parts of San Diego, Chula Vista and National City. CHP was joined by both the San Diego and Chula Vista police departments for portions of the chase.

By 1:15 p.m., SDPD told FOX 5 they had lost sight of the driver and were calling off the chase for the time being. The car was last reported exiting Interstate 5 at E Street in Chula Vista, according to the department.

CHP and CVPD could not immediately be reached for comment on the status of their pursuit.

SDPD said they joined the chase after getting calls about a driver with a felony warrant for their arrest, but did not immediately provide further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.