Officers chase down suspect after man gets shot on trolley downtown

SAN DIEGO – A man was arrested on suspicion of shooting another man during a fight on a trolley in downtown San Diego’s East Village, officials said Wednesday.

The shooting happened shortly after 5 a.m. at the trolley station on 12th and Imperial avenues, southeast of Petco Park, according to San Diego Police Department.

Few details were released, but two men were involved in some kind of argument before one of the men was shot, investigators said. An MTS spokesperson confirmed the shooting occurred on the train itself.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not believed to be life-threatening.

About an hour later, officers spotted a man matching the suspected shooter’s description on nearby Beardsley Avenue. The man ran, but officers chased him down and arrested him a short distance away, according to police.

The identities of the suspect and victim were not immediately available.

MTS said that trolley service was delayed during the investigation.