Officers chase down man after hearing fight over 911 call, finding his mother dead

SAN DIEGO — Authorities say a woman was on the phone with 911 to report her son’s strange behavior when they heard a struggle over the phone, and when police arrived, the man was covered in blood and his mother was dead.

The call and apparent attack happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday at a home in the Otay Ranch area of Chula Vista. A woman called dispatchers and told them her son was acting strange and that she felt like she might be in danger, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

That’s when authorities heard screams and some sort of struggle over the phone, and officers rushed to the home to see what was going on.

When they arrived, police say they found the woman’s son covered in blood outside the house. He ran off and officers chased him, eventually catching up to him and trying to take him down. The man fought back, punching an officer in the face before he was finally arrested, officials said.

Meanwhile, authorities found the woman with wounds from a “sharp object” to her head, a CVPD spokesperson said. She was rushed to the hospital but died there from her injuries.

Officers said they confirmed the man they arrested was the woman’s son, and they said homicide investigators were now piecing together what happened before, during and after the 911 call.

They did not immediately clarify what charges the woman’s son will face.