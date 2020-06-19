Police shoot man accused of approaching officer with crowbar

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido police officer shot a driver early Friday after officials say the man stepped out of his car with a crowbar when he got pulled over.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m., near Broadway and West Washington Avenue in Escondido. Police said they were investigating a restraining order violation, and saw a car that matched the description of their suspect.

When an officer pulled that driver over, police say the man got out with a crowbar and “approached” the officer. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the two exchanged words or how close the man got to police before he was shot, but officials confirmed the officer who pulled the trigger was wearing an active body camera.

The man, who police described as a Hispanic 45-year-old, was taken to the hospital after getting treatment at the scene. Police said the man was shot “multiple” times, but did not have an update on the severity of his wounds.

A large yellow crowbar could be seen lying in the street as investigators took photos and taped off the scene later Friday morning.

The shooting comes at a time of increased public scrutiny around police violence, with protests across the nation calling for departments to reform their practices and to address systemic injustice.

Officials promised a thorough investigation of Friday’s incident.

Washington was closed between north Escondido Boulevard and Broadway for several hours.