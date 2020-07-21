Officer involved in shooting in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — At least one police officer opened fire Monday evening in Chula Vista, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. on Rutgers Avenue near Otay Lakes Road, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting Chula Vista police.

Aerial video from SkyFOX showed a yellow tarp on a driveway, which may have been covering a body. An an overturned vehicle was near the scene, but it was not yet known whether it was related to the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.

