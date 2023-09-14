CARLSBAD, Calif. — The officer involved in a police shooting in Carlsbad last weekend has been identified by authorities.

According to the Carlsbad Police Department, officer Marcos Bocanegra fired his service weapon one time on Sept. 9, striking a juvenile suspect who police say pulled a firearm during a traffic stop.

The juvenile was struck in the right arm and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the 16-year-old suspect was later booked into Juvenile Hall for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm.

CPD says officer Bocanegra has been employed since May 2023 and is currently assigned to patrol.

The San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene to conduct the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call investigators at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.