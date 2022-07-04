A San Diego police vehicle is seen on Monday, July 4, 2022, in Mission Valley. (Photo by OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego police officer suffered an arm injury Monday in a scuffle with a man suspected of threatening another person with a hammer, police said.

About 6:15 a.m., the officer responded to a call about the man in the 3200 block of Camino del Rio South in Mission Valley, which sits just to the south of Interstate 8. When the officer encountered the suspect, the man tried to flee headed eastbound on Camino del Rio South with the hammer still in his hand, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

The officer ultimately tackled the suspect, prompting a fight on the ground during which the officer called for support from more officers.

Soon thereafter, the suspect was subdued by authorities. His name was not disclosed, but police say he was taken to San Diego Central Jail and is expected to face various charges, including assaulting a police officer. Video from OnScene.TV shows the hammer was recovered from the scene.

The officer, also not publicly identified, was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries. His condition was not immediately shared.

No further information was available.