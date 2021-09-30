Officer hit by car while trying to detain driver in El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. — A police officer was hurt Thursday morning when a man he was trying to detain put his car in reverse and hit the officer, according to authorities.

The El Cajon Police Department said the officer was trying to detain a driver near 700 Avocado Avenue early Thursday for violation of vehicle code. Instead of complying, the driver reportedly put his car in reverse and hit the officer as he drove away.

Police said the driver crashed his car into a tree while escaping the area. The suspect was not in custody as of 9:30 a.m.

The police officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released, El Cajon police said.