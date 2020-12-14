EL CAJON, Calif. — Police have released a photo of a man wanted for questioning after an El Cajon police officer was dragged by an SUV during a traffic stop Monday.

The chain of events leading to the injury began shortly after 8:30 a.m., when patrol officers responded to 100 West Washington Avenue near Avocado Avenue to check a report of a vehicle blocking the roadway. The officers found a Black 2019 Volkswagen SUV partially blocking the road with the driver and a passenger asleep inside, investigators said.

When the officer woke the driver, he reportedly gave them identification for someone else then suddenly started the car and put it in gear. One of the officers tried to stop the SUV from driving off and ended up being dragged down the street until he was hit by another vehicle and thrown into the roadway, investigators said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The black SUV, which had been rented in San Diego, continued driving. Police found it abandoned a short distance away. The driver and his passenger remained at large Monday afternoon.

Police released a photo of David Francis Cepeda Pangilinan Monday evening. The police department said the 41-year-old is wanted for questioning after he was identified as being involved in the incident.

He is described as 5-feet, 6-inches tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The passenger was described as a Latina in her teens or early 20s.

Police released a photo of a man wanted for questioning after an officer was dragged by an SUV during a traffic stop Monday. Photo: El Cajon Police Department

Anyone with information about the driver or passenger is asked to contact the El Cajon Police Department at 610-579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or online at the Crime Stoppers website.