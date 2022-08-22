SAN DIEGO — Officials are searching for a 21-year-old man who walked away from a San Diego reentry program facility on Sunday.

Shortly after midnight, officials found that Joseph Vidrios had walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program facility in San Diego, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation representatives said in a news release.

Vidrios “was received by CDCR in June 2021 from San Diego County for second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm,” the release stated. He had been at the facility since January.

Vidrios is 5’7″ and weighs 178 pounds. Anyone who sees Vidrios or knows where he is was asked to call 9-1-1.