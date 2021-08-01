Off-duty SDPD officer arrested on suspicion of brandishing gun outside bar

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An off-duty San Diego police officer was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm in Pacific Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Police responded to a call of a man creating a disturbance and displaying a firearm in a threatening manner outside of a bar in Pacific Beach on Saturday, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

Officers detained Trevor Sterling, an off-duty officer, Sharki said. Sterling allegedly was carrying a personal firearm during the incident.

He has been with the department for nine years and was assigned to the Special Operations Unit.

As soon as Police Chief David Nisleit learned of the incident, he immediately suspended the officer without pay and removed the officer’s police powers, Sharki said.

“This type of behavior is unbecoming of any police officer,” Nisleit said. “I want the community to know this will be investigated to the fullest and sent to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”