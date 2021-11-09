Oceanside woman suspected of DUI in fatal hit and run

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and DUI in a crash that killed a 27-year-old this weekend, according to police.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Tuesday as 27-year-old Courtney Dyar of Oceanside. She stepped into the westbound lanes of SR-78 near Emerald Drive around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 7 to get around a construction sign and was hit by a Volkswagen, the medical examiner’s report said. Dyar died at the crash site despite efforts by first responders.

Police said Kanoelani Kirskey, the 24-year-old driver who allegedly hit Dyar, kept going after the crash. She was located at a nearby gas station, where she was arrested on suspicion of felony hit and run and driving under the influence, California Highway Patrol said in a news release.

This crash remains under investigation and CHP asked anyone with information to contact their office at 760-643-3400.