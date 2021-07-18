Oceanside woman meets half-sisters for first time after taking DNA test

OCEANSIDE, Calif — An Oceanside resident had the meeting of a lifetime Saturday with three half-sisters whom she had recently found out she was related to after taking a DNA test.

Patti Raney Lovvorn, 72, said she also discovered her father was not her actual biological father.

“I was able to find my real family, and my father passed away a few years ago, but I have three half-sisters,” Lovvorn said.

Lovvorn said she took the DNA test out of curiosity and never expected the outcome.

On Saturday, Lovvorn took a flight to Massachusetts — where she was born in 1948 — to meet up with them for the first time.

“They are a little younger than me and there is a set of twins,” she said.

When they picked her up at the airport, Lovvorn was seen wearing a t-shirt of her three half-sisters and jumping up and down for joy.

“When I found all this was going on and she contacted me, and she was so accepting, because I didn’t know it was going to happen, and she didn’t know” Lovvorn said. “It just clicked and we clicked very well, and I said ‘I got to go meet her now.’”