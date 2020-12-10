Oceanside Unified board votes to suspend in-person learning

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Starting Monday, students in the Oceanside Unified School District will return to distance learning in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

In an emergency meeting Thursday, the district’s board voted unanimously to suspend in-person learning until the new year. The meeting was called amid a new regional stay-at-home order and a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in San Diego County.

Up until Thursday’s vote, elementary students had the option for hybrid learning with some in-person instruction. Some on-campus exceptions will be allowed for small cohorts of special education students, according to the board.

Next week would have been the district’s last week on campus before winter break.

“I would urge you to consider making some alternatives to going back to learning 100% distance,” first-grade teacher Lisa Templeton said. “I feel the safety precautions on campus are working well, students have proven their ability to distance within the classroom while walking around campus, and they’re wearing their masks correctly.”

Another driving factor behind the decision was the lack of staffing and substitute teachers in place for continued in-person instruction, board members said.

They plan to reassess the decision and determine a potential return to campus at the Jan. 12 board meeting.