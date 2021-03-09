Oceanside school board approves plan for secondary students to return to campus

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Unified School District board unanimously approved a plan Tuesday for secondary students to return to campus for in-person learning by the end of the month, if San Diego County can break into the state’s red tier.

The Oceanside Unified School District board unanimously approved a plan Tuesday, March, 9, 2021, for secondary students to return to campus for in-person learning by the end of the month, if San Diego County can break into the state’s red tier.

All middle and high school students are scheduled to return to school in a hybrid learning model March 29 if the county continues on a positive trajectory.

Tuesday’s vote follows another decision made last month for elementary students to return. Hybrid learning for K-8 students already is underway.

“Do what OUSD knows how to do: Teach our kids in person, be flexible and creative in your approach to make this happen, and finally put our kids first,” Elaine Keswick said.

State data released Tuesday kept the county in the most restrictive purple tier. Counties must meet the next tier’s criteria for two consecutive weeks to move to a less restrictive tier. Under the state’s current reopening guidelines, the earliest the county could move into the red tier is March 30.

The board broke down the different models for those middle school students at a kindergarten through eighth grade campus, other middle schools and high schools.

Each of the models include two days on campus per week.

Students speaking out at Tuesday’s meeting were looking forward to in-person learning.

“None of the other students will turn on their cameras, so I’ve noticed people just kind of just kind of sit on their phone and don’t pay attention in class,” Jaron Lamb said. “In-person school would help fix that.”