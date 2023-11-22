OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The Oceanside Turkey Trot is set.

Kathy Kinane founded the city’s Turkey Trot 18 years ago and grew it into the largest Thanksgiving Day race in San Diego County.

“This course is a beautiful. It’s a downhill course and it can hold eight to 10,000,” Kinane told FOX 5. “One of the things that’s unique about this event as we attract older age group to this race. One of the reasons, I think it is, we have two categories. We have a local category for people competing against their neighbors.”

Eighty-two-year-old Fran Rettberg is one of those racers. The 20-year Oceanside PD Volunteer has won the Turkey Trot eight times and competed in all 18 races.

“It’s a challenge, and I like challenges,” Rettberg said.

After back surgery a couple years ago she gave up running but still “fast walks” the race. Last year she came in second and plans to win back her title this year.

“I hope to beat those older ladies like me, and I am in it to win it,” she said.

The race offers a route for everybody. There’s 5-mile and 5K for adults as well a mile and half mile for the kids. It starts at The Civic Center in the heart of downtown Oceanside and ends off the beach north of the pier. The 5-mile race starts at 6:45 a.m. The 5K run starts at 8:05 a.m., followed by the 5K walk at 8:35 a.m.

The kids’ 1-mile starts at 10 for ages 7 through 12 and the ‘Tiny Turkey’ half mile for 6 and younger starts 10:25 a.m. The times are staggered so everyone ends around the same time to enjoy the celebration and lives music.

If you need any more motivation, this is how Rettberg says she crossed the finish line the year she got surgery: “My daughter granddaughter, and my other daughter carried me to the finish line. The last few hundred feet my legs were getting wobbly so they carried me through.”

You can still sign up in person before the race.