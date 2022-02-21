Missing 11-year-old girl located

Oceanside police released this photo on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 of missing 11-year-old girl Jovana Zepeda. Zepeda last was seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 4700 Yuma Ave., the department said in a release. (Photo by Oceanside Police Department)

UPDATE: Authorities announced just after 3 p.m. Monday that the girl was located.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Oceanside police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl.

Jovana Zepeda last was seen at 11:30 a.m. Monday at 4700 Yuma Ave., the department said in a release. Details about the circumstances of her disappearance were not disclosed.

Zepeda is described by police as being Hispanic, standing 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 98 pounds. She has long black hair and black eyes. The clothing she was wearing Monday was unknown.

Anyone with information about Zepeda or her whereabouts is being asked to contact Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.