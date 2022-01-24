Oceanside police conduct cyclist, pedestrian safety operation

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police officers were taking steps Monday to keep bicyclists and drivers safe as they share the road.

Police investigated 6 deadly incidents and 77 crashes in 2020. More recently in July 2021, a woman allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist in Oceanside. The victim was a 27-year-old man from Carlsbad.

With the hope of preventing something like that happening again, Oceanside police conducted bicycle and pedestrian safety operation aimed at keeping people, who are exercising or enjoying the outdoors, injury free. Officer are looking for drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield for pedestrians in crosswalks as well as bike riders or walkers not stopping for signs and signals.

Oceanside police remind residents that they must always wear a helmet when riding a bike, which is required by law for anyone under 18. You must travel in the same direction of traffic and have the same requirements as any slow-moving vehicle.

It’s important walkers or runners only cross at marked crosswalks or intersections with a stop sign or signal. Other safety tips include:

Look for cars backing up. Avoid going between parked cars

Make eye contact with drivers. Don`t assume they see you

Wear bright clothing during the day and use a flashlight when walking at night

As for drivers, the most important tip is to stay off your phone. As well as:

Wait for pedestrians to cross the street. Be courteous and patient

No speeding. Speed limits are not suggestions

Look for pedestrians when backing up, turning at intersections or entering/exiting shopping centers

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.