OCEANSIDE, Calif. – The new official training ground for USA Surfing will reside in Oceanside, the organization said this week.

Oceanside officials Monday announced that the North County city earned the recognition for its support of surfing disciplines, as well as its continued commitment to training the next generation of surfers, including most recently during the USA Surfing’s junior team training ahead of the International Surfing Association World Junior Surfing Championship in El Salvador.

“Oceanside has a vibe, multiple great surf breaks, and an authentic community that surfers have loved for decades,” USA Surfing CEO Brandon Lowery said. “We are proud to partner with the City of Oceanside and Visit Oceanside to help more surfers and action sports athletes take advantage of Oceanside’s exceptional facilities, world-class hotels, restaurants and retailers.”

The ISA World Junior Surfing Championship in El Salvador kicks off May 27, but preparations already are underway.

On Tuesday, USA Surfing coach Ryan Simmons and his team of surfers collected sand from the beach at Oceanside Pier to bring to the ISA Sands of the World Ceremony. Officials say that 45 nations will bring sand from their own beaches to create a work of art in a glass container to commemorate the event.

Additionally, Oceanside is set to host the USA Surfing Championship in mid-June, welcoming athletes from the continental U.S. and Hawaii to compete for international placements in adult shortboard, longboard, SUP, and para surfing.

City leaders say that the designation and partnership with USA Surfing allow for more future projects to come to Oceanside, including educational seminars, training summits, and competitions.

“We are thrilled with this announcement to recognize our long-standing partnership with USA Surfing,” said Leslee Gaul, CEO of Visit Oceanside. “Oceanside is the birthplace of some of the greatest surfers and home to many renowned surf brands, surf shops, board shapers and manufacturers so this has been a natural synergy. Our surf culture aligns with our action sports tourism. Oceanside Sports Commission is proud to support these athletes during their home training and while they travel representing the USA.”