Oceanside mother killed in rollover crash in Indio

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – An Oceanside woman was killed in Riverside County Thursday after her car, which was carrying her husband and the couple’s 17-month-old child, rear-ended a street-sweeping vehicle, causing her to be ejected, officials said.

Viviana Lujano, 27, was wounded in a rollover crash in Indio, which was reported about 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Indio Boulevard and Van Buren Street, according to Indio police spokesman Ben Guitron.

Lujano, who was driving, suffered critical injuries following the crash, while her infant and husband were not hurt, Guitron said. The driver of the street sweeper also was uninjured.

According to Guitron, Lujano was driving a Honda sedan that rear-ended the street-sweeping vehicle, which was waiting at a red light at the intersection, causing the Honda to flip onto its roof.

Lujano died less than a hour after the crash at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, according to a press release from the Riverside County Coroner’s Office.