Oceanside mother charged with murder in death of newborn baby

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – A 31-year-old Oceanside mother has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the death of her newborn baby last year, local authorities said Wednesday.

Kelsey Carpenter was arrested Tuesday based on information gathered from a follow-up investigation and an autopsy, the Oceanside Police Department said in a news release. Carpenter, who was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, is facing counts of murder and child endangerment.

Officers responded to a call of a newborn baby who wasn’t breathing just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2020 at a residence in the 300 block of Canyonside Way, police said. Paramedics provided CPR to the baby who was transported to a local hospital and later died.

Police say the investigation remains active and shared no additional information.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Oceanside Police Detective Ryan Malone at 760-435-4537 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 760-435-4730.