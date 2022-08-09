SAN DIEGO – A man described by prosecutors as a “prolific drug dealer” was sentenced in federal court to 10 years in prison for distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine, attorney officials said.

Christopher Craig Jones, 48, of Oceanside, was arrested three times in three separate incidents, spokesperson Kelly Thornton at the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a release Tuesday. The arrests happened in this order:

On Dec. 16, 2020, Jones was arrested by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl with intent to distribute.

On Sept. 8, 2021, Carlsbad police arrested Jones during a traffic stop for possession of fentanyl and heroin with intent to distribute. He posted bail after being booked into county jail.

On Sept. 9, 2021, Jones was arrested by Carlsbad police during a traffic stop for possession of methamphetamines. Additional quantities of drugs were also found at a Best Western Hotel in Carlsbad where Jones had been staying.

Jones entered a guilty plea on May 16, 2022, according to prosecutors.

“This is a just sentence for the defendant and reflects the need to protect our community from fentanyl and methamphetamine dealers,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “We will continue to work closely with our federal and local law enforcement partners to ensure that prosecutions involving these deadly drugs remains a top enforcement priority.” Grossman thanked the prosecution team and law enforcement agencies for their hard work on this case.