Oceanside man pleads not guilty to attempted murder in stabbing of stranger

VISTA (CNS) – A probationer accused of repeatedly stabbing a stranger in Oceanside, leaving her hospitalized in serious condition, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to an attempted murder charge.

Hunter Parks-Berger, 23, is accused in the June 20 attack on an unidentified 32-year-old victim, who was walking home when Berger allegedly approached and attacked her shortly before 8:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Roja Street.

Deputy District Attorney Laurie Hauf said the victim is “currently in very serious condition.”

The woman, who did not know her assailant, suffered “many, many” stab wounds before he fled, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

Investigators have not disclosed a suspected motive for the attack.

Berger was arrested last Thursday, and Oceanside police said, “Responding officers and detectives were able to locate security video footage of the suspect,” in a statement announcing the arrest.

Hauf said Berger was on probation at the time of the stabbing for a 2018 burglary conviction.

Berger is being held in lieu of $1 million bail and will return to court July 31 for a readiness conference.