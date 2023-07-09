SAN DIEGO — A man in sheriff’s custody died at Tri-City Hospital Saturday afternoon, authorities confirmed.

According to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, homicide investigators were notified that 43-year-old Zeke Davis was pronounced deceased at 3:30 p.m.

Davis, an Oceanside resident, was arrested by the Oceanside Police Department on Wednesday, June 28 for charges relating to resisting arrest, battery on a peace officer and violation of a temporary restraining order, SDSO said.

After being transported to the Vista Detention Facility for booking, authorities say Davis was medically screened by sheriff’s staff who determined that he should be transported to the hospital for follow up.

Once there, medical staff evaluated Davis and admitted him to the hospital for a pre-existing medical condition, according to SDSO. He was provided care and remained at the hospital until the time of his passing.

The Citizen’s Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified of this incident.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct a thorough investigation per protocol for all in-custody deaths. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.