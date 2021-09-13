Oceanside man arrested with bayonet, machete near DNC headquarters: police

A photo from U.S. Capitol Police shows a truck allegedly belonging to an Oceanside man, who was arrested on weapons charges in Washington, D.C. (U.S. Capitol Police)

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — U.S. Capitol Police arrested an Oceanside man after they found a bayonet and machete in his truck near the Democratic National Committee headquarters, officials said Monday.

U.S. Capitol Police said in a news release that an officer was on patrol around midnight when he noticed a Dodge Dakota pickup truck with a swastika and other white supremacist symbols painted on it outside the DNC headquarters.

USCP Officers Arrest California Man with Bayonet & Machete: https://t.co/0mhsoOC8vX pic.twitter.com/9SR1NXsJV6 — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) September 13, 2021

The officer pulled over the truck, which was missing a license plate, near 500 South Capitol Street. USCP say during the traffic stop, officers saw a bayonet and machete inside the truck, both of which are illegal in Washington, D.C.

The driver, identified as 44-year-old Donald Craighead of Oceanside, told officers he was “on patrol” and began talking about white supremacist ideology and other rhetoric pertaining to white supremacy, the USCP news release said.

Officials say Craighead was arrested for possession of prohibited weapons.

“At this time, it is not clear if he was planning to attend any upcoming demonstrations or if he has ties to any previous cases in the area,” USCP said.

The agency continues to investigate the incident.