BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Oceanside man is under arrest after he allegedly tried to fraudulently purchase a vehicle at Volkswagen Bakersfield dealership, according to Bakersfield police.

BPD officers were dispatched to Volkswagen Bakersfield, in the auto mall located on Wible Road, for reports of a person attempting to fraudulently purchase a vehicle.

Detectives learned through their investigation that the Oceanside man identified as Shanyan Witt, 50, purchased the identity of a Texas resident online and tried to use it to buy a vehicle Monday afternoon, BPD said.

Witt was arrested for burglary, forgery, false personation, false identification to a peace officer and conspiracy, according to BPD.

He is not listed in custody as of Wednesday morning, according to court records.

BPD also shared some tips to help protect your identity:

Never share personal information over the phone or online to untrusted sources.

If a caller identifies themself as a law enforcement officer and requests personal

information, contact the appropriate agency to confirm the situation and the

person you are speaking to is an officer prior to providing sensitive information.

information, contact the appropriate agency to confirm the situation and the person you are speaking to is an officer prior to providing sensitive information. Minimize mobile applications from accessing your contacts, photos, and

identifying information.

identifying information. Limit your online accounts.

Use password manager software to create unique passwords to your online

accounts.

accounts. Freeze your credit through credit reporting agencies and unlock when you plan to

make a large purchase.

make a large purchase. Consider subscribing to an identity theft protection service.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.