Oceanside Lifeguards acquire 4 new beach wheelchairs to boost access

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside’s shoreline just became more accessible with the acquisition of four new beach wheelchairs as part of a local program which provides them annually at no cost to disabled patrons.

In a Thursday news release, the Oceanside Lifeguard Division said “generous financial support” from the State Coastal Conservation enabled the purchase of four new chairs and a storage shed located at the Junior Lifeguards facility at 1304 Pacific St.

Wheelchairs have been offered to beachgoers for more than a decade, but lifeguards say the beach’s environment “takes a toll on the equipment.”

“Our fleet of chairs has fallen into disrepair one-by-one,” they said in the release.

More information on the Oceanside Lifeguard Beach Wheelchair program is available by phone at 760-435-4018.