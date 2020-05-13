Oceanside gym owner rallies support for reopening of local businesses

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The owner of an Oceanside gym who was arrested over the weekend for reopening his business held a rally outside his business Wednesday to urge San Diego County health officials to allow his business and other gyms in the region to reopen.

Lou Uridel, the owner of MetroFlex gym, was arrested, cited and released on Saturday after he reopened the gym to the public.

Uridel’s decision to reopen came before Oceanside City Councilman Christopher Rodriquez called for opening all businesses in the city. Rodriguez called Saturday for all non-essential businesses to reopen. Mayor Peter Weiss said in a statement that the councilman’s position is not the city’s official policy.

