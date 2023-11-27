OCEANSIDE, Calif. — “A lack of enforcement across the board” is a complaint echoed by Oceanside residents during last week’s Oceanside Planning Commission meeting where they took up the city’s short-term rental ordinance.

Many residents who spoke said the ordinance needs to be more restrictive and better enforced, complaining about party houses causing noise, trash and parking issues — especially in beachside neighborhoods.

“The lack of enforcement goes to a lack of resources,” said Dave Baxter who manages short-term rentals and is himself a long-term renter.

He says one of the biggest issues with so many vacation rentals — it’s tough to find long-term housing.

“There are too many. Where I live, half-a-mile that way, one block that way, four brand new places when I moved. ‘Oh, we’re gonna get residents… we have this lawyer, we have finance guy.’ They were so excited, all for vacation rentals within months. So yeah, there are too many,” Baxter said.

After listening to the speakers Monday, the planning commission recommended the city council deny an amendment that would tighten the existing ordinance that allows citywide vacation rentals and instead do more research and rewrite the ordinance altogether. Also adding a proposal that would prohibit any new short-term rentals east of the city’s coastal zone, which ends at about Freeman Street, a block east of the Coast Highway.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel here, I come from other cities who have restrictions,” Baxter said.

The city manager’s office who declined to go on camera says they will again submit their original proposal to the full city council at its next meeting on Dec. 20, which will include a recap of the planning commission’s recommendations.